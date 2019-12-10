Virushka Anniversary: When Virat and Anushka's love ruled against all odds

It's been two years since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married, yet their love story is still the one which has every person's heart. Each of their social media posts and pictures prove that they are living their best and the most happiest life together. They are truly the couple goals for this generation.

However, there have been times when the couple had to face hard situations in life, but their love for each other never decreased and only made them face each one of them with courage and triumph.

From Virat's cricket matches to Anushka's movies, the couple stood by each other as rocks and that's the main reason behind their successful marriage. Here's a throwback to some of the incidents when the flames proved that no one can defame the other.

When fans blamed Anushka for Virat's bad performances

In the early years of their dating, Anushka tired her best to attend all of Virat's matches. However, owing to Virat's bad form during the series, fans felt that it's due to the formaer's presence at the stadium which is distracting the cricketer.

Rubbishing all the taunts and supporting Anushka, the cricketer finally spoke up againts all the trolls and said that it's a 'shame' that they even though of it. Here's the whole post he shared on social media after the actress was blamed: