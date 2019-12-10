Virushka Anniversary: When Virat and Anushka's love ruled against all odds

It's been two years since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married, yet their love story is still the one which has every person's heart. Each of their social media posts and pictures prove that they are living their best and the most happiest life together. They are truly the couple goals for this generation.
However, there have been times when the couple had to face hard situations in life, but their love for each other never decreased and only made them face each one of them with courage and triumph.
From Virat's cricket matches to Anushka's movies, the couple stood by each other as rocks and that's the main reason behind their successful marriage. Here's a throwback to some of the incidents when the flames proved that no one can defame the other.
When fans blamed Anushka for Virat's bad performances
In the early years of their dating, Anushka tired her best to attend all of Virat's matches. However, owing to Virat's bad form during the series, fans felt that it's due to the formaer's presence at the stadium which is distracting the cricketer.
Rubbishing all the taunts and supporting Anushka, the cricketer finally spoke up againts all the trolls and said that it's a 'shame' that they even though of it. Here's the whole post he shared on social media after the actress was blamed:
Farokh Engineer accusing Anushka of influencing selectors
One of the most recent controversies where Anushka's name was dragged into the matter was when former cricketer Farokh Engineer blamed her for sitting and influencing the selectors of the match.
Having heard too much about herself, Anushka finally broke her silence and gave an on point relply to the demeaner.
Standing in complete support of his wife, even Virat spoke his heart out in an interview and said "The value system that she has and her beliefs and the nature she has, it won’t allow her to go against rules and protocols."
Later the former cricketer apologized to the couple and clarified that his quote has been misunderstood. He didn't try to demean the actress at all.
Anushka teaching a lesson to man throwing garbage on road
This incident is not that a person could forget. Anushka was trolled hardly and looked down upon for shouting at a man throwing garbage on the road. The reason for her being mocked was the insensitivity she showed towards the man by sharing a video with his face clearly visible in it.
Even after getting a negative reaction by the netizens, Virat, till date hasn't removed the video from his social media and this clearly shows his support towards wife and her actions.
Well, their standing by each other every single time isn't the only reason we love this couple the most! There adorable vacations and pictures together from every tour is the reason fans never turned their back on Virushka.
Here are some of the most adorable pictures from their recent vacation to Bhutan, which they took to celebrate Virat Kohli's birthday:
Be it Anushka supporting Virat from the stands for most of his matches and through her stories, or the latter appreciating all her roles in the movies, the couple's bond is only increasing as the day passes by and we hope, they stay the same forever.
