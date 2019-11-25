Did you miss me? Anushka receives Virat at the airport with a tight hug

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the adorable and looked after couples in India. Their relationship is nothing but goals for each and every fan. Recently, the couple was snapped at the airport and their sight will take away all your Monday blues.
Returning to Mumbai after a series of matches, Virat was surprised by wife Anushka at the airport as she came by to receive him. But, one thing that stole our hearts was Anushka's delightful smile. The couple was also spotted hugging tightly as soon as they saw each other.
While Virat returned after playing Test Cricket match against Bangladesh, Anushka currently has not signed any projects. Her last film was Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero' which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
