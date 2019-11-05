'Coffee drinker' Anushka Sharma enjoys 'tea' in Bhutan with birthday boy Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, who are in Bhutan, for the India skipper's 31st birthday on Tuesday, stopped for tea in a small village after a 8.5 km uphill trek.

Anushka took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs from a hut of Bhutanese locals. In one photograph she can be seen feeding a calf.

The actress captioned the image: "Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love."

"We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!"

The "Zero" actress says that she and her Kohli live for simple and pure human connection.

"Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple & pure human connection. It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners (plus our guide) without seeking anything in return.

"If this is not the true meaning of life then I don't know what is. A memory we will cherish forever," she said.

This appears to be contradicting Anushka's earlier claim that she is only a Coffee-person. Following former cricketer Farokh Engineer's claim that BCCI selectors were busy serving her tea during the World Cup in England, and the actress slammed him saying: "...and for the record I drink coffee".

Anushka had also shared a string of photographs on her Instagram stories of the mountains, and other picturesque views. The initial photographs seemed to be from a "sabzi mandi".

Kohli took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Anushka, whom he calls his "soulmate".

"What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart," he wrote.