I drink coffee: Anushka slams story about BCCI selectors getting her tea in POWERFUL post

Everyone associated with Former India wicket-keeper-batsman Farokh Engineer is aware of his outspoken nature and he was yet again on fire with his words. The former gloveman laid his opinion in order to bring proper people to the selection committee.

In an interview given to TOI, former Indian wicketkeeper recited that the current selection committee doesn’t hold the experience. The 81-year-old also added that everyone was busy getting Anushka Sharma (Virat Kohli’s wife) cups of tea.

Well here's Anushka Sharma's reaction: