Virat Kohli's larger-than-life smile in Anushka Sharma's post will make you forget all your worries

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Bhutan for a vacation

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly the most favourite celebrity couples in India and they keep reminding us why! Recently, the couple has been all over the social media with their vacation pics from Bhutan and the most recent one shared by Anushka will steal your remaining parts of heart.

Anushka posted few more pictures today on Instagram where the couple can be seen petting a stray pup with all the love they have. While Anushka gave her evershining smile, Virat stole the show with his biggest smile ever. Both of them seemed the happiest they have ever been.

Can we ever get enough of them? It seems an impossible goal. We only wish their vacation never comes to an end so their pictures keeps lighting up our days.

