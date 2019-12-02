Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shoot for a new ad, see sneak pic

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and actress-wife Anushka Sharma are back with a new ad, and this time the duo will be shooting with directed by Abhishekh Varman.
How can we forget when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had appeared together in a Manyavar ad a year before they got married? Their expressions and chemistry were indeed evident that they would be an ideal match made in heaven. And of course, the ad of Manyavar post marriage just before their first wedding anniversary.
The advertisement, they were recreating the same moment when they gave a major hint about their relationship. And of course, the Shyan Steel ad earlier this year.
But now, Virushka is back once again with yet another fresh ad. The love birds are currently shooting for the ad film with director Abhishekh Varman. Here's a sneak pic from the sets:
The two create magic on the screen with their enchanting chemistry and we can't wait to see this new ad!
