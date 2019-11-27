Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma do the 'walk of life' in this adorable vacay picture

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly the most favourite celebrity couples in India and they keep reminding us why! Virat Kohli on Wednesday, shared an awe-dorable throwback picture with a sweet caption.

Anushka and Virat aka VIrushka always gives us major couple goals. It takes minutes for the lovebirds' pictures to go viral on the internet. Virat took to his Instagram to share a picture with his wife Anushka.

The picture is from their Bhutan trip earlier this month. The couple had celebrated Virat's birthday with a baecation.

In the picture, in what seems like a trek, Virat's ladylove is leading the way as he follows her. He captioned the picture, "Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love❤️ @anushkasharma"