Viral Bhayani, Popular Paparazzo, Apologises For Hurting Religious Sentiments On Instagram; Check Post Here

Netizens are currently slamming Viral Bhayani, a renowned paparazzo, after he posted a story on his official Instagram handle that offended the religious sentiments of Hindus.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, he wrote, "Nowadays only 2 husbands matter in India, Sita's & Nita's," reportedly referring to Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. However, soon after, he issued an apology and said, "I apologize for this story, but I have no intensions to hurt any religious sentiments."

Reacting to Viral Bhayani's statement, several users of X criticised him. A netizen wrote, "it has become fashion, first post the stories about hindu bhagwan and then apologize." While another said, "Shame on you😡"

"Soch to liya kar post karne se pehle," added another user. " An X user said, "Ye acha he pahle intentionally Karo fir sorry bol do." Another said, "Don't know how they DARE to do so." A user also asked to take legal action, "Time to take legal action.!"

In fact, Viral Bhayani had been constantly sharing photos and videos of Ambani's on his Instagram handle from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities that took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The couple celebrated their lavish pre-wedding for three days from March 1 to March 3, 2024. The duo will be tying the knot on July 12, 2024.