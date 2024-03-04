Shah Rukh Khan Who? Mukesh Ambani Turns 'Don' In Viral Video, But Nita Ambani Steals The Show (WATCH)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani recently organised probably the biggest event of the year -- the pre-wedding festivities of their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant. And as the who's who of Bollywood added glamour to the event, the Ambani seniors too did not hesitate to add a filmy touch to their special performance for their son.

A video of their special segment for Anant and the entire Ambani family has now gone viral on social media, in which Mukesh can be seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue from the film Don.

In the video that was played for the guests, Mukesh Ambani can be seen wearing dark shades and walking in a room, announcing, "Don ko pakadna mushkil he nahi, namumkin hai".

However, it was Nita's act which stole the show and made the audience erupt into a thunderous applause. In the video, she can be seen cutting of Mukesh and reprimanding him for being late. "But this Don has been caught by his four little grandchildren, who have wrapped him around their little fingers," she said, exposing his act.

"Mukesh chalo na, we are getting late. It's our little Anant's sangeet," she added, to which the businessman responded, "Yes boss."

As the video concluded, Nita can be seen sitting on a throne, exuding utmost swagger, while Mukesh said, "Hamari zindagi mein asli Don ek he thi, ek he hai, aur ek he rahegi."

The audience can be seen hooting and cheering for the short act, and the Ambani parents then proceeded to shake their legs to numerous songs including Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua for Anant and Radhika.

The three-day pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika was held in Jamnagar and not just the biggest stars from Bollywood, but several VIPs from Hollywood, politics, sports and business circles too marked their attendance.

Anant's brother Akash and his wife Shloka too were seen performing to Kesariya with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Besides, the bride and groom to danced their hearts out to several chartbusters.