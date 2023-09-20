Shah Rukh Khan Shares Warm Hug With Nita Ambani, Offers Prayers At Latter's Ganpati Celebration; Inside Video Surfaces

The Ambani's hosted a grand Ganpati event at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on Tuesday. It was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also arrived with his family to seek Bappa's blessings.

Several inside videos and photos of the actor have surfaced on social media. One of the videos shared by a celebrity photographer shows the Jawan star jumping in excitement on seeing Nita Ambani. Shah Rukh and his family received a warm welcome and the clip also shows the actor interacting with Ambani's daughter-in-law-to-be Radhika Merchant.

Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan are also seen offering prayers to Bappa.

The now-viral video also gives a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's adorable moment with Shah Rukh's younger son, AbRam Khan. Take a look at the video here:

The Ganeshotsav celebration at Antilia was also attended by Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Sidharth-Kiara, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and other celebs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster Jawan. Released on September 7, the Atlee-directorial has broken several box office records. It has collected over Rs 880 crore globally.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, and others. It also has a special cameo by Sanjay Dutt.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which is slated to hit the big screens in December 2023.

