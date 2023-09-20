Best-Dressed Bollywood Couples At Ambani Ganeshotsav In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
On Tuesday, numerous prominent Bollywood celebrities gathered at the opulent 'Antilia,' the residence of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, to partake in the joyous festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Among the lot, there were some of B-town’s hottest couples who sashayed in style with their significant other. However, only a few stood out.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Riteish Deshmukh made a stylish entrance alongside his wife, Genelia. The actor sported an elegant red kurta paired with white pajamas, while Genelia looked radiant in a blush pink saree adorned with a golden border.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ayushmann Khurrana, the star of "Dream Girl 2," exuded sophistication in a dashing metallic brown kurta set, while Tahira complemented his style with a graceful light pink saree paired with a sleeveless blouse.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra, known for his role in "Shershaah," embraced simplicity in a charming forest green kurta set. In contrast, his co-star and wife, Kiara Advani, radiated glamour in a stunning lime green saree accentuated by a silver sequinned blouse.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actor Jackky Bhagnani made a fashion statement with a striking black and white ethnic ensemble, while his partner, Rakul Preet Singh, looked resplendent in a vibrant lime green suit set.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Guns & Gulaabs actor Rajkummar Rao made a stylish entrance in a printed blue kurta paired with a jacket, while his wife, Patralekhaa, looked elegant in an ivory sheer saree.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan, the talented actor from "Bhediya," donned a captivating silver kurta adorned with a floral design, while his wife Natasha Dalal looked enchanting in an all-white lehenga.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh both showcased their impeccable fashion sense with their outfit choices. Deepika looked graceful in a pink traditional ensemble, while Ranveer Singh exuded charm in a vibrant green outfit.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The iconic 90s queen, Madhuri Dixit, made a stylish entrance in a stunning forest green saree, radiating timeless elegance. Her husband, Shriram Nene, exuded class in a crisp white kurta set, perfectly complementing her style.
Photo by Varinder Chawla