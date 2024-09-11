 Viraj Ghelani Calls Cameo In Jawan With Sanjay Dutt His 'Worst Experience': 'Was Blurry Background Despite 15 Days Of Work'
Content creator Viraj Ghelani made a cameo in Atlee's directorial Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Photo Via The Having Said That Show/YouTube

Content creator and actor Viraj Ghelani made his Bollywood debut in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar. He later had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, but recently he described it as his 'worst experience.'

Appearing on The Having Said That Show podcast on YouTube, Viraj said, "Why did I do it? People were very kind when they watched the film for me, but it was the worst experience I've ever had. They don't consider you because they have Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The work culture was like, 'Haan, yaha khada ho ja, yeh karle.''

He further mentioned that his closest friends didn’t bother watching Jawan in theatres or on Netflix, saying, "F**k it." Viraj added that the worst moment was when he took his fiancée, Palak Khimavat, to the film's premiere, where she eagerly awaited his scene. "But I came and went just in seconds; I was like a blurry background," he said.

Ghelani expressed that he had a proper dialogue in Jawan. "I shot for 10 days in the May heat at Madh Island from 12 PM to 6 PM. But suddenly, I saw that they only used footage from the first day's half-hour shoot, despite my 15 days of work. They cast creators and influencers merely for clout," he concluded.

Jawan also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Eijaz Khan, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak and Lehar Khan, among others.

The film was released in 2023 and it emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of that year.

