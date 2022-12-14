Viraj Ghelani on his acting debut Govinda Naam Mera, 'Karan Johar's team treated me with so much love, respect and equality'

Viraj Ghelani | Pic: Instagram/viraj_ghelani

Viraj Ghelani will soon be seen as Bhumi Pednekar’s boyfriend in Govinda Naam Mera. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it also stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. It will release on an OTT platform on December 16. The Free Press Journal caught up with the influencer turned actor for an exclusive chat.

Viraj, who created his fanbase with his content during the pandemic marks his acting debut with Govinda Naam Mera. When asked how it all began for him, he shares, “It all started from making short clips on Instagram. Whenever I went to any production house for auditions, everyone told me that I should be in front of the camera. I learned about cameras, acting, and writing humour in the script. My whole IG account is a showreel. I wanted to show the world what all I can do.”

When further asked if he considers himself lucky to debut with a film like Govinda Naam Mera, he says, “I am definitely lucky to be a part of a film like this. Bhumi and I have earlier worked on the short format content. In fact, she, Vicky, Kiara and Shashank are sweetest and down to earth people. They don’t have any air about their stardom.”

A still from Govinda Naam Mera |

He adds, “While shooting it felt like that we all are friends from one society and making a film together. I never felt that I am an outsider, they all made me so comfortable. When I used to have doubts, they used to sit with me and clear them. Unlike big stars, they even used to give me queues.”

Since Viraj faced the big screen camera for the first time, he feels intimidated by it. “Yes, when I gave the first shot, it was a little intimidating since I faced the small cameras for my short format content with a small crew but this was something else. There were so many people watching me on the set. I finished my first shot in the first take but I didn’t know how I performed. Shashank was very chilled out on the sets,” he reminisces.

Karan Johar is a common link between influencers-turned-actors like Kusha Kapila, Prajakta Koli and Viraj. Karan’s banner has backed Govinda Naam Mera. “It was surreal. They treated me with so much love, respect and equality. I was welcomed on the sets with flowers and chocolates. I was even allowed to order food if I didn’t like the food available while shooting. I had a boy to myself. Since the film is nearing release, my excitement is to the next level. Things are blurred for me. I became even more popular in my locality,” he signs off.