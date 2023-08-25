 Vin Diesel Shares Throwback Photo Of Auto Ride With Deepika Padukone During His India Visit; Here's What Happened Next
The post has sparked a frenzy among fans, with Indian followers requesting Vin to return to their country soon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has taken his fans on a trip down memory lane with a heartwarming throwback photo with none other than B-town’s leading lady Deepika Padukone.

In an Instagram post that has ignited a whirlwind of nostalgia, Vin shared a candid snapshot from his visit to India in 2017, during the promotions of the Hollywood blockbuster 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage,' in which he starred alongside the stunning Deepika Padukone.

article-image

VIN DIESEL SHARES THROWPACK PIC ITH DEEPIKA PADUKONE

In the snapshot that Vin affectionately captioned, "Feels so grateful & blessed, to have travelled to so many wonderful countries, like India… .. and to experience their beautiful cultures….. a lucky kid from New York. Hahah. All love, Always," he is seen happily seated inside a vibrant autorickshaw with Deepika by his side.

This joyful moment not only symbolized their camaraderie but also celebrated the cultural diversity that their movie represented.

article-image

FANS' UNIQUE DEMAND FROM THE FAST N FURIOUS ACTOR

The post has sparked a frenzy among fans, with Indian followers pleading for Vin to return to their country soon.

The Instagram comments section turned into a hilarious exchange of autorickshaw-themed jokes, showcasing Vin's popularity and his connection with his audience.

From witty driving jokes to playful references to a 'Fast and Furious 11' set in India, the comments kept pouring in with unmatched enthusiasm.

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's on-screen chemistry in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' left an indelible mark on the minds of their admirers.

The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, soared to success by raking in a remarkable $346 million worldwide, cementing its position as the most triumphant installment of the 'xXx' franchise.

article-image

