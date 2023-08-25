Vin Diesel Shares Throwback Photo Of Auto Ride With Deepika Padukone During His India Visit; Here's What Happened Next

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has taken his fans on a trip down memory lane with a heartwarming throwback photo with none other than B-town’s leading lady Deepika Padukone.

In an Instagram post that has ignited a whirlwind of nostalgia, Vin shared a candid snapshot from his visit to India in 2017, during the promotions of the Hollywood blockbuster 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage,' in which he starred alongside the stunning Deepika Padukone.

VIN DIESEL SHARES THROWPACK PIC ITH DEEPIKA PADUKONE

In the snapshot that Vin affectionately captioned, "Feels so grateful & blessed, to have travelled to so many wonderful countries, like India… .. and to experience their beautiful cultures….. a lucky kid from New York. Hahah. All love, Always," he is seen happily seated inside a vibrant autorickshaw with Deepika by his side.

This joyful moment not only symbolized their camaraderie but also celebrated the cultural diversity that their movie represented.

FANS' UNIQUE DEMAND FROM THE FAST N FURIOUS ACTOR

The post has sparked a frenzy among fans, with Indian followers pleading for Vin to return to their country soon.

The Instagram comments section turned into a hilarious exchange of autorickshaw-themed jokes, showcasing Vin's popularity and his connection with his audience.

From witty driving jokes to playful references to a 'Fast and Furious 11' set in India, the comments kept pouring in with unmatched enthusiasm.

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's on-screen chemistry in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' left an indelible mark on the minds of their admirers.

The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, soared to success by raking in a remarkable $346 million worldwide, cementing its position as the most triumphant installment of the 'xXx' franchise.

Read Also Vin Diesel dethrones Prince William as World's Hottest Bald Man 2022

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)