Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and other celebs grace the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards

Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards saw star-studded night with actors like Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi

The Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards saw a star studded night at the red carpet yesterday which celebrated various OTT platform artists as well as Bollywood stars.

Wonderful actors like Vikrant Massey, Sapna Pabbi and Shweta Tripathi looked glamorous along with other prominent artists including Tisca Chopra, Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Surveen Chawla, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Maanvi Gagroo.

Vikrant Massey
Tisca Chopra
Sapna Pabbi
Arjun Mathur
Maanvi Gagroo
Rasika Dugal
Surveeen Chawla
Shivani Raghuvanshi
Bollywood stars like Neha Dhupia, Vivek Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Konkona Sen Sharma were also spotted making the night dazzling and glittery.

Neha Dhupia
Vivek Oberoi
Jackie Shroff
Konkona Sen Sharma
Living up to its credit, Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards rewarded the talent and the creativity that has shine out from the Indian entertainment space.

This year turned out to be a special treat as the panel has decided to add OTT content into their categories which had only brought more quality content into the light.

The Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards are an endeavour by the Film Critics Guild in partnership with Motion Content Group and in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital.

Aiming to recognize and appreciate the inventiveness and creativity of short storytellers and web series across the country, the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards saw celebrating talent across the digital universe.

