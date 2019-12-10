Anushka, Janhvi, Katrina and other celebs dazzle at Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: Power List 2019

Bringing together the beauties of Bollywood under one roof, the Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: Power List 2019, held it's first edition on Monday, December 10.

From Anushka Sharma to Hrithik Roshan, many B-town celebs who have made their own style statement in the film fratertnity were seen dazzling at the red carpet.

The fashion event commemorated the most influential designers, emerging talents and the best dressed names in Bollywood. The event saw them felicitated with awards across thirty categories.

A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jahnvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan were also seen walking the red carpet in style.