Anushka, Janhvi, Katrina and other celebs dazzle at Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: Power List 2019

By FPJ Web Desk

From Anushka Sharma to Hrithik Roshan, all the fashion lovers came under one roof with Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: Power List 2019

Bringing together the beauties of Bollywood under one roof, the Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: Power List 2019, held it's first edition on Monday, December 10.

From Anushka Sharma to Hrithik Roshan, many B-town celebs who have made their own style statement in the film fratertnity were seen dazzling at the red carpet.

The fashion event commemorated the most influential designers, emerging talents and the best dressed names in Bollywood. The event saw them felicitated with awards across thirty categories.

A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jahnvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan were also seen walking the red carpet in style.

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma

Besides, upcoming names in the industry such as Kubbra Sait, Radhika Madan and Kriti Kharbanda also did justice to the title of this event with their glamorous fashion statement.

Check out all the red carpet pictures and videos here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda
Kubbra Sait
Kubbra Sait
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Mira Kapoor
Mira Kapoor
Jahnvi Kapoor
Jahnvi Kapoor
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Diana Penty
Diana Penty
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur
Pictures by Viral Bhayani

