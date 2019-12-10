Watch video: Shah Rukh Khan wins ‘husband of the year’ by being chivalrous to his ‘Queen’ Gauri

After being crowned as the world’s most popular superstar on David Letterman’s show, Shah Rukh Khan continues to woo us with his acts of kindness. Recently the King of romance arrived with his Queen (wife) Gauri at the Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: The Power List 2019.

As Gauri arrived at the red carpet, the trail of her shimmery black and green gown seemed to be getting stamped upon. It didn’t take long for SRK to notice this, and was chivalrous enough to carry it and place it well so his wife could pose hassle-free.

Watch the video below.