Ranveer Singh gets goofy with Sara, Shahid at Star Screen Awards

Known for power-packed performance and high energy spirit, Ranveer Singh was in the house for ‘Screen Awards’. He looked dapper in his ‘OTT’ all-black style and whacky sunglasses. He was seen getting goofy with his ‘Simbba’ co-star Sara Ali Khan. The duo danced together and were seen having fun at the red carpet event. Ranveer bromanced with his ‘Padmaavat’ co-star Shahid at the event.