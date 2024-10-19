 Vijay Varma Reveals Sunidhi Chauhan Was 'Scared' Of Him After Watching Pink: 'Don't Come Near Me'
Vijay Varma played the role of Ankit Malhotra in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's thriller film Pink, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 03:41 PM IST


Vijay Varma gained recognition after starring in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's thriller film Pink, where he played the role of Ankit Malhotra. Although he is well-known for portraying negative characters on-screen, the actor recently revealed how this typecasting "bothered" him in real life.

Speaking to Indian Express, Varma shared an encounter with singer Sunidhi Chauhan during the screening of Pink. "Before the screening, everyone was happy, but by the end, some were crying and some didn’t want to leave. I tried to console Sunidhi Chauhan, but she told me, 'Don’t come near me. I’m very scared of you.' I was like, 'Oh my god, what just happened?’ Then the director pulled me aside and told me I did a good job."

Furthermore, Varma revealed that lots of 'pretty girls' and their 'mothers' told him that they were scared of him, which bothered him.

"The introduction of extremely diabolical men that I played started with Pink. It was a minor part, but I remember it vividly because it was an all-women screening. All the actresses were present, and I recall seeing people I had only watched on screen before," the actor added.

Pink also starred Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee, among others.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, where he played the role of Captain Sharan Dev. The series also featured Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, and Patralekhaa, among others.

It is based on the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814.

Next, he has Suriya 43 and Ul Jalool Ishq in the pipeline.

