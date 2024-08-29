'Covered It Up For Movies': Vijay Varma On Suffering From Vitiligo & How It Bothered Him

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who is busy with the promotions of his latest release IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, has opened up about suffering vitiligo. In one of his recent interviews, the actor said he didn't make a big deal out of it and "covered it up" for his movies. For those unversed, vitiligo is a condition which causes the skin to lose colour or pigment in patches.

Opening about the skin condition, Vijay told TOI, "It is just a cosmetic thing, and it is not really anything that can change the course of your life. We make it a big deal because it is something which is out there, but I have never really made a big deal out of it. It used to worry me when I was an out-of-work actor. I would wonder if this would become an obstacle. But ever since I have been working and seeing a lot of success, it hasn't bothered me."

The actor further stated, "I have covered it up for my movies because it just distracts, and I don't want my audience to look at anything else except for what I want to show them, so that is the reason I hide it. But for all my public appearances, for all these years, I have never bothered to cover it up."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be seen as a pilot in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The web series released on August 29 on Netflix. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, it also features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and others.