'He Started Howling': Vijay Varma Says Jaideep Ahlawat Was Heartbroken When Friends Did Not Attend His 'Rescheduled Wedding'

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma revealed that he has been friends with his Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat since their time together in Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). During a recent interview, he recalled how he and their other friends had missed Jaideep's wedding, which made the latter cry his eyes out later.

Vijay told The Hollywood Reporter that it was in 2009 when Jaideep was supposed to marry his now-wife Jyoti Hooda, and the Gully Boy actor along with his other friends bought new clothes and train tickets to travel for the wedding.

However, it was around the same time that Jaideep bagged his first film with Priyadarshan, titled Khatta Meetha, due to which he had to postpone his wedding by a week. "We didn’t know what to do with our tickets. We were like, ‘Dobara toh nahi khareed paayenge', and thus, we couldn’t go to the rescheduled wedding," Vijay recalled.

He stated that the friends avoided the topic for more than six months as they were guilty about skipping Jaideep's wedding, and the latter was guilty about rescheduling it.

But it was during a party months after the wedding when they finally addressed the elephant in the room. "He was sulking. We had some ‘juice’, and after a few drinks, he started howling, complaining that none of his friends attended his wedding. Looking at him, all of us started crying with him, juice ke nashe mein," Vijay shared, laughing about the incident.

Vijay and Jaideep starred together in the 2023 film Jaane Jaan, which was a hit among the masses. The film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, and the trio was lauded for the performances.