 Vijay Varma 'Ran Away From Home' Because Of His Father, Didn't Talk To Him For 8 Years: 'I Was Fighting For...'
Vijay Varma recently opened up about his complex relationship with his father

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Vijay Varma | Instagram

Actor Vijay Varma, who is gearing up for the release of Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, recently opened up about his complex relationship with his father. In one of his interviews, Vijay also revealed he ran away from home because of his dad and didn't talk to him for seven to eight years.

Vijay told Film Companion that his father loved him a lot when he was a little boy and he used to fulfill all his demands.

"I was the youngest so I was spoilt. Until I came to an age where I started to have my own thoughts and he didn’t like it. He wanted me to join the business and I wanted to do anything but work with him. So, that’s where the conflict started, and he was also strong about his stand and I was fighting for my stand," he said.

Vijay added, "It went on for years until I decided 'I don’t think this man wants what is good for me', then I ran away from home, and then there were 7-8 years of no talking."

Vijay started acting in Hyderabad and then moved to Pune to study at the Film and Television Institute Of India. The actor gained recognition for his role as Moeen in the critically acclaimed movie Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film revolved around the hip-hop culture in the slums of Mumbai and starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Over the years, he has also been a part of several other films like Pink, Monsoon Shootout, Darlings, Baaghi 3 and others.

Besides films, Vijay has also made a mark in the digital space with his performances in web series like She, OK Computer, A Suitable Boy, Mirzapur 2, Lust Stories 2, Dahaad and others.

