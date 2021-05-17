Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' to release on Amazon Prime next month, new poster out

Actor Vidya Balan-starrer "Sherni" is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video next month, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Directed by the Amit Masurkar of "Newton" fame, the film will feature Balan as an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

The Amazon original movie is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

The trio is reuniting for the second time after their 2020 critically-acclaimed film "Shakuntala Devi", starring Balan.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said they are thrilled to collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, who are powerhouses of fresh and engaging content.