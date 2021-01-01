Vidya Balan Birthday Special: How 'The Dirty Picture' actress clapped back at body-shamers like a 'bawse'

Actress Vidya Balan, who's known for creating the way forward for women-led movies in Bollywood, is celebrating her birthday on Friday, January 1.
Balan made her acting debut in 1995 with Ekta Kapoor's sitcom 'Hum Paanch' as the bumbling nerd Radhika in the pack of titular five sisters.
After making her debut in films with 2003 Bengali film 'Bhalo Theko', she entered Bollywood with 'Parineeta' in 2005. She then defied stereotypes by female-led films like 'Kahaani', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Paa', 'Tumhari Sullu', 'Shauntala Devi' and more.
The 42-year-old actress has not only inspired us by representing different shades of women, she has also been a strong advocate of body positive. The actress, who is known to break stereotypes on and off screen, herself faced a lot of negative comments and online trolling for her body type. However, she has, at several occasions, clapped back at body-shamers like a bawse.
While promoting 'The Dity Picture,' Vidhya Balan was reportedly called 'broad'. Replying to the same, the actress said, "It’s my body, I love my body. It doesn’t matter what people say. Different people will have different things to say."
During a media interaction in 2017, a reporter asked the Padma Shree Award-winning actress, "We have mostly seen you in women-centric movies, so will you continue to appear in such women-centric roles or have you thought about losing your weight?"
Hitting back at the reporter for implying that she wasn't fit for glamorous roles, Vidya said, "I'm very happy doing the kind of work I am. It would be really great if you people could change your mentality."
In 2019, shared a video of herself addressing body shaming.
In the video, the actress can be seen singing songs with new lyrics that slowly turn sad and chill worthy, as she talks about how shaming someone for who they are can lead to hurting someone’s feeling, and their way of life.
Balan in the speech breaks down as she talks about jokes made targeting someone’s body eyes, height, skin tone and more as it leaves an unforeseeable impact on someone’s life. In the end she throws away the dupatta covering her sleeveless blouse to reveal a confident self in her black and white striped sari.
