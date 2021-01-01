Vidya Balan Birthday Special: How 'The Dirty Picture' actress clapped back at body-shamers like a 'bawse'

Actress Vidya Balan, who's known for creating the way forward for women-led movies in Bollywood, is celebrating her birthday on Friday, January 1.

Balan made her acting debut in 1995 with Ekta Kapoor's sitcom 'Hum Paanch' as the bumbling nerd Radhika in the pack of titular five sisters.

After making her debut in films with 2003 Bengali film 'Bhalo Theko', she entered Bollywood with 'Parineeta' in 2005. She then defied stereotypes by female-led films like 'Kahaani', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Paa', 'Tumhari Sullu', 'Shauntala Devi' and more.

The 42-year-old actress has not only inspired us by representing different shades of women, she has also been a strong advocate of body positive. The actress, who is known to break stereotypes on and off screen, herself faced a lot of negative comments and online trolling for her body type. However, she has, at several occasions, clapped back at body-shamers like a bawse.