Watch: Vidya Balan's sassy reply to those who say she wears only Indian outfits

After making her Bollywood debut with "Parineeta" in 2005, Vidya went on to play impactful roles in films such as "Paa", "Kahaani", "The Dirty Picture", "Tumhari Sulu" and "Mission Mangal".

Due to her choice of roles, she is often considered one of the actors who have changed the image of women on the Bollywood screen.

Asked if she feels it has become her responsibility to show strong women through her work, Vidya told IANS: "No, I don't think it's my responsibility at all, but I think it is something I veer towards because I get inspired by strong women stories. I have always been inspired by strong women in my life which is why I choose the kind of stories that I do. I'll do anything that I'll relate to instinctively."

Her award-winning short film "Natkhat" too has left an impact on people's minds. It is a story of a mother teaching her young son about gender equality and toxic misogyny.

"The story called out to me. It's so powerful, and the fact that maybe it could touch people's lives and make them think because it's so relevant," said Vidya.

"Natkhat" had won top prize at the third edition of ShortsTV's Best Of India Short Film Festival 2020.

She was last seen in the OTT-released film "Shakuntala Devi".

In October, she started shooting in Madhya Pradesh for "Sherni", The film casts her as a forest officer.