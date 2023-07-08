Vidya Balan On Staying Away From Controversies: I Will Never Reveal My Deepest Thoughts

Vidya Balan is currently seen as CBI officer Mira Rao in the murder mystery Neeyat. Directed by Anu Menon, the film released in theatres on July 7. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Excerpts:

When you take up a film, do you take interest in your ‘look’ especially?

Yes, I do take interest in making the look work. Like in Neeyat I have bangs, which I always wanted to have, but did not have the courage to do it. In the film you can try it, so I went for this cut. When we were doing a look trial and suddenly we tried bangs, I looked like a different person. She is not comfortable with any attention from people. Such people layer themselves a lot.

How was shooting in Scotland in that wonderful castle and outdoor shoots as well?

We were looking for a place and found this castle in Scotland. We were lucky to get this location. Shooting outdoors was extremely difficult as it was windy and chilly. I was fully covered as I felt the chilly cold!

How was your camaraderie with all your co-actors?

Everyone knew what they were doing. There was no sense of competition. Anu had to behave as the monitor of a class at times (smiles).

As detective Mira Rao in Neeyat

What keeps you going?

I am hungry to work something exciting also while working on the sets. Everything should interest and allure me. Since our industry is going through a tough time, people are not able to judge what to make and what not to make. Films are being offered but I have to get that feeling so to choose. I believe when time will come it will happen.

What do you want to earn any particular skill?

I have always wanted to learn how to swim. Maybe, I would like to learn an instrument. Also maybe horse riding.

How much do you believe in luck or hard work?

I believe fortune favours the brave but you have to follow your instinct and do it. Luck is not something external. If you make the right decision, then it will serve you very well and you will be lucky.

How have you saved yourself from getting embroiled in controversy?

There were some rumours before marriage. I am boring and when I go home after the shoot, I don’t talk to anyone.

But still at times one gets embroiled in controversy knowingly or unknowingly?

I don’t have any friendships, I just work with my peers and I share fondness with them. But I will never reveal my deepest thoughts. I never tell what’s happening in my life nor do others share what’s happening in theirs. As long as the working relationship is good and while working we share a friendly atmosphere it is great. After that, I have my own family. I am close to my family. I have Siddharth (Roy Kapur). There are my very close friends who are not in the country. I don’t get to meet them often. But we get to speak to them once a while. I have not gotten into close friendships with anyone here.

