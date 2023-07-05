Vidya Balan On Neeyat Being Her First Theatrical Release, Post Pandemic: You’ll Watch The Film Again

The team of the upcoming murder mystery Neeyat gathered for an interactive Q and A session at a suburban multiplex in Mumbai, following an exclusive showcase of the film’s trailer for the members of the media. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Featuring a fine ensemble of actors, the multi-starrer entourage was led by actors Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Niki Walia, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Dipannita Sharma Atwal, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, director Anu Menon and producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment.

Following three years of digital releases during the pandemic including Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa, Vidya shares, “Neeyat is apt for a theatrical release and it comprises all the entertaining elements that audiences seek.”

When asked if she feels the pressure of a theatrical release, considering the box-office fate of Hindi films in recent months, the actress appears optimistic. She says, “My last release at theatres was Mission Mangal and it did very well. My fingers are crossed that people will come to the theatres to watch Neeyat and love it. Maybe, you’ll watch it again (laughs).”

The actress also jokes about how the exhaustion caused by constantly promoting her film doesn’t let her feel the pressure of its release. “There is no time to process what you feel, but I’m excited and I look forward to seeing how everyone receives the film,” she adds.

Echoing her sentiments on the film’s theatrical prospects, director Anu Menon states, “We’ve lived in our homes for over three years and have consumed some amazing content. But, ever since Neeyat was conceived, we knew that this film was for the big-screen experience. I knew then it was time to go back to the movies, because I genuinely feel that this film has fun, entertainment and it is the kind of a film that you can watch with your families and come out smiling.”

With the film, producer Vikram Malhotra marks his fourth collaboration with Vidya after Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa. When asked how he is able to empower stories that present inspiring women, Vikram reveals, “I’m merely enabling stories featuring strong women. It eventually is the director and the writer who create those powerful characters. We’ve been very fortunate that by the way of divine intervention or some law of attraction, that these scripts land up with us.”

Neeyat sees Vidya as Mira Rao, a detective, who is called in to investigate the murder of a billionaire and the immediate suspects revolve around his family members and friends. Nothing is as it seems and the film promises to be a delicious whodunnit.

The film will hit the silver screens on July 7.

