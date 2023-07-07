Neeyat Review: Vidya Balan Shines In This Slow Pace Whodunit |

Director: Anu Menon

Cast: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and others

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 2.5 Stars

Vidya Balan plays a CBI officer Mira Rao who reaches the castle of an exiled billionaire to investigate mysterious murders in a row. Well, one will need to watch the film to know the secret that each suspect is hiding from the other. Also, whatever you see, should you believe it or not? For that, you will have to sit on the edge of your seat. The story has been served with well-written cryptic dialogues, which have been ably supported by all the actors.

Interestingly, each one has a secret to tell about being close to Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) as all of them have landed here to celebrate his birthday. What happens on this birthday is unveiled as the curtain falls slowly and gradually. Each guest comes with a clear intention and their hidden secrets are part of this important day.

There are a couple of moments, especially the look and the attire of the suspects and locations, that remind us of the old-world charm of Agatha Christie murder mysteries.

The twists and turns in the second half will intrigue the audiences much more. The climax will bring oodles of secrets as it brings forth the Neeyat of everyone present on the birthday of Ashish Kapoor.

Anu Menon, who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 super hit Shakuntala Devi, fails to ignite the much-needed thrill elements which any audience would expect before witnessing any murder. Her direction is weak in comparison to all her earlier films.

The film’s editing is sleek, but owing to the slow pace, it loosens the suspense element. A tight version of the screenplay could have helped Neeyat to reach the high level of aesthetic values which we all have witnessed in the yesteryear iconic film Gumnaam (1965) directed by Raja Nawathe.

The cinematography is excellent. It adds a hundred per cent to the worth of this suspense thriller. The lively, fresh, original scenic locales shot in real locations are soothing to the eyes.

The music in the haunted song is also short-lived in the memory and also fails to support the suspense thriller genre. It is not enough for us to keep humming it after leaving the theatres.

Coming to the performances, Vidya Balan, without an iota of doubt, excels in her performance. She has proved once again that she can portray varied characters with real depth. Her much-needed subtle expressions bring about an unusual trait of her craft to the forefront – never seen before. Rahul Bose also brings about blazing expressions through his performance. Ram Kapoor was just fine. The rest of the cast tried to justify their parts to the best of their abilities.

All in all, Neeyat is a one-time watch also because Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful stint on OTT with three super hits.