 VIDEO: Vijay Varma Whistles, Hoots As Tamannaah Bhatia Dances To Aaj Ki Raat At Stree 2 Success Bash
Inside photos and videos from the success bash have now gone viral in which Tamannaah can be seen dancing to her song, Aaj Ki Raat, from Stree 2

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has emerged to be a blockbuster at the box office, and to celebrate the film's success, the cast and crew got together in the city recently. And while at it, actress Tamannaah Bhatia was seen dancing her heart out with boyfriend Vijay Varma cheering for her.

Inside photos and videos from the success bash have now gone viral in which Tamannaah can be seen dancing to her song, Aaj Ki Raat, from Stree 2. And while she showed off her moves, Vijay was seen hooting and whistling for his ladylove.

Shraddha too danced with her and was seen bowing in front of her, leaving Tamannaah in splits.

In another video, Kriti Sanon was also seen shaking a leg with Shraddha and Tamannaah.

Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15 and it shattered all records at the box office as it became one of the highest grossing films of 2024. Within just five days, the film has breached the Rs 200 crore mark, and it is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Besides Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree 2 also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. What came as the biggest surprise was the special cameo by none other than superstar Akshay Kumar and also actor Varun Dhawan.

The cameo has left people wondering if Akshay will soon headline his own film in the Maddock horror-comedy universe.

The makers have already confirmed that a third installment for the film will be made, and that it is already being scripted.

