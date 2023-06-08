Video: Vicky-Sara Inhaling Helium And Singing Phir Aur Kya Chahiye Will Make You ROFL | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The team of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan gathered at a suburban multiplex in Mumbai to greet and thank the media members and the audience for the overwhelming response to the film at the box office. The event saw a round of fun and games that drew enthusiastic participation from the media and the star cast.

A video shared by the paparazzi shows Vicky and Sara inhaling helium and singing a rendition of Arijit Singh’s Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. Watch the clip below.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, best known for Luka Chuppi and Mimi, the film was released in theatres on June 2.

Kaushal told reporters, "The film was narrated to us right after the second wave of COVID when the situation was a lot more tense. It was like, 'What will happen to Bollywood? What kind of films are coming, not coming?' Then a simple story like this came to me. I just knew this will connect with people."

"In the last five days, we have realised that this is what we would feel in all our meetings that people will connect with it. Now, that people are loving it, for us, it's even beyond numbers...To see families coming and watching the film is the real joy. Now that the film has worked in cinema halls, we are here to thank all of you," he added.

Sara, 27, also thanked her director for giving her the opportunity to play the role of Somya and co-star Vicky Kaushal for being the "most superb partner".

"It was outstanding to work with you. I don't want to talk about how talented you are because everyone knows that. You are so humble, gracious," she said.

Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi.