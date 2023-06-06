Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Visit Siddhivinayak To Celebrate Film's Success, Distribute Prasad (WATCH)

Bollywood stars Vikcy KAushal and Sara Ali khan are celebrating the overwhelming response to their latest film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.' Riding high on success, the duo recently paid a visit to Mumbai's revered Siddhivinayak Temple to express their gratitude to the deity.

SARA-VICKY'S SIDDHIVINAYAK VISIT

Clad in elegant traditional attire, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan looked radiant as they offered their prayers at the temple.

Vicky donned a pristine white kurta-pyjama, while Sara looked stunning in a cream-coloured ethnic outfit. Check out their video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DISTRIBUTING PRASAD TO PAPS

The actors also took the opportunity to distribute prasad to the paparazzi and other visitors present at the holy place, spreading their joy and celebrating the film's success with everyone.

In a video captured by the Paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Vicky and Sara can be seen joyfully sharing Prasad with the paparazzi, acknowledging their contribution to the movie's success.

ABOUT ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE

Speaking about the film, Vicky Kaushal revealed the effort he put into mastering the Indore accent for his character.

He shared, "Before coming here to shoot, we actually practised the accent for how people in Indore communicate. We wanted to connect with the locals as well as represent the city's unique way of addressing things to the world." Vicky's dedication to authenticity highlights the commitment of the cast and crew to delivering an engaging and relatable story.

"Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" revolves around a middle-class couple's struggle to find moments of privacy in their joint family setup. Faced with this challenge, they devise a unique and unconventional approach, which inadvertently leads to more chaos and confusion.

The film, directed by Laxman Uttekar, offers a delightful blend of comedy and errors, keeping the audience entertained from start to finish. Having released on June 2, the film is currently running in theatres.