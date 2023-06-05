Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's film mints over ₹22 crore on first weekend

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has emerged to be a hit at the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film has managed to connect with the audience and viewers are loving the comic timing and the chemistry between the two actors in the film. Also, the fact that the film tells a very relatable tale of a middle-class family, adds to the public's interest in the film.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is the first time that Vicky and Sara are seen sharing screen space.

The film released in theatres on June 2, Friday, and it kickstarted with Rs 5 crore at the box office.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

As per the latest figures shared by the makers, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' ended its first weekend on a banging note.

The film earned a total of Rs 22.59 crore in its first weekend, which is great, given that the film has been made at a budget of around Rs 50 crore. A huge chunk of the cost will also be recovered by selling the rights of the film to any one of the OTT platforms going ahead.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' raked in Rs 5.49 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 7.20 crore on its second day and Rs 9.90 crore on the third day, which was also the film's first Sunday.

Given the current trend, the film is expected to witness a smooth run at the theatres until its next weekend.

About 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' tells the tale of a middle class couple who struggle to spend some alone time with each other while living in a joint family. They thus come up with a rather 'hatke' way to deal with the problem at hand, but it only results in more chaos and confusion, which forms the crux of this comedy of errors.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has been directed by Laxman Utekar, who has films like 'Luka Chhupi' and 'Mimi' to his credit.

The songs from the film have already taken the internet by storm, and the actors too have left no stone unturned to promote their film in a fun manner.

