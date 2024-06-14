VIDEO: Telugu Actress Hema Granted Conditional Bail In Bengaluru Drugs Case

On June 3, 2024, the Bengaluru police, after questioning by the Central Crime Branch, arrested Telugu actress Hema in connection with a rave party. She has since been granted conditional bail and released from jail in the drug case.

In the video, the actress is dressed in an ethnic suit, which was paired with a pink dupatta around her neck. Further, she is seen speaking to the police and completing her paperwork before leaving.

Later, upon her release, the actress was heard saying, "We don't need to tell them anything," presumably referring to the press present at the scene.

Earlier, talking to the media outside the police station, Hema said, “I didn't do anything. I am innocent. Look at what they're doing to me. I did not take drugs. I shared the initial denial video from Hyderabad, not Bengaluru. I even shared a video of me cooking biryani in Hyderabad.”

Hema had previously denied her presence at the rave party and also released a video after the rave party was busted, claiming that she was at a farmhouse in Hyderabad.

"I was not at the rave party in Bangalore. I was enjoying myself at the farmhouse in Hyderabad. I have nothing to do with the Bengaluru rave party," Hema said.

However, CCB sources confirmed that Hema made the video while she was detained at the GR farmhouse. Reportedly, the rave party was organised under the pretext of a birthday celebration.

Based on a tip-off, the CCB raided the location and collected the blood samples of those who attended the party. The blood test reports later confirmed that 86 people, including Hema, had tested positive for narcotics, police sources said.