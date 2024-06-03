Bengaluru Rave Party: Telugu Actress Hema ARRESTED After Denying Her Presence At The Event

On Monday, June 3, Telugu actress Hema was arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with a rave party bust in Bengaluru. Earlier, she had tested positive for the consumption of drugs.

According to ETimes, the arrest comes after 86 attendees at the rave party tested positive for drug use, which took place at a farmhouse in Electronic City on May 19 and 20. Subsequently, the crime branch raided the location, seizing 17 MDMA pills and cocaine.

Reportedly, apart from Hema, the other Telugu actor who was a part of the party was Ashi Roy. Later, she released a video message on May 22 and revealed that she attended the event, believing it to be a birthday party, but was unaware of the activities taking place there.

Hema's arrest has come as a surprise, considering the actress had previously denied her presence at the rave party. A few days ago, a video went viral on social media in which she claimed that she was at her farmhouse in Hyderabad. "I was not at the rave party in Bangalore. I was enjoying myself at the farmhouse in Hyderabad. I have nothing to do with the Bengaluru rave party," Hema said.

However, CCB sources confirmed that Hema made the video while she was detained at the GR farmhouse.

According to Times Now, the anti-narcotics wing of Karnataka Police arrested three drug peddlers in May after the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru conducted a raid at a venue in the city where a rave party was underway.

Further, the source said that the rave party was titled Sunset to Sunrise Victory’ and was attended by 100 people.