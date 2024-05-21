'Don't Know What It Means': Telugu Actor Srikanth DENIES Attending Bengaluru Rave Party (VIDEO)

Telugu actor Srikanth, who will be seen in much-awaited films like Devara and Game Changer, has reacted to reports of his presence at Bengaluru rave party. For those unversed, a Central Crime Branch team raided a rave party which was held under guise of a birthday party near Electronic City, Bengaluru on May 19. Several reports claimed that Srikanth as well as actress Hema attended the party, however, both of them have denied the allegations.

Hours after Hema denied attending the party, Srikanth also shared a video to claim that he was not present at the party.

Srikanth issues clarification

According to media reports, Srikanth issued a clarification saying "I am standing in front of my house and people can check it. I was shocked to see my name pop up in the rave party that was busted by the cops in Bengaluru. At first and my family members laughed at it but with the news circulating widely with many thumbnails coming out in YouTube, (so) I decided to issue a clarification."

𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐮 𝐑𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬



Actor Srikanth has released a video clarifying that he did not attend a rave party. This statement comes in response to allegations… pic.twitter.com/bBLfYgdg9C — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 20, 2024

He added, "While many of his media friends, called him personally and decided to confirm with him before publishing any news, few channels started publishing it without verifying the facts. I feel it is not their fault as for the first time when I saw the visual of the person, he resembled me though he had a beard. I am once again clarifying that don't have the habit of going to rave parties and I do not know what it means also. Sometimes I go to birthday parties but will come within an hour after making my presence felt."

He also requested media to confirm and fact check news before publishing.

On Monday, actress Hema also denied reports of her presence at the rave party in Bengaluru. A video has gone viral in which she claimed that she is at her farmhouse in Hyderabad. "I was not at the rave party in Bangalore. I was enjoying myself at the farmhouse in Hyderabad. I have nothing to do with Bengaluru rave party," she said.

She also stated that her name is being dragged by media portals unnecessarily and requested her fans and followers not to believe in what's going viral on social media.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Bengaluru police revealed that the actress did attend the rave party. Cops reportedly stated that the video shared by Hema, claiming to be in Hyderabad, was also shot in a Bengaluru farmhouse.

Bengaluru rave party busted

Reportedly, the crime branch team seized 17 MDMA pills and cocaine from the rave party which continued past 2 am on Monday. Around 100 people attended the party, including 25 women.

The party venue is reportedly owned by a person named Gopala Reddy. Over 15 luxury cars, including Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and Audi, were found by the officials outside the party premises.

A case has been registered at Electronic City police station and further investigations are underway.