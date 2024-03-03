 VIDEO: Surbhi Chandna Sings For Karan Sharma As She Walks Down The Aisle To Marry Him In Jaipur
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have been dating for 13 years.

Updated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Television actress Surbhi Chandna, best known for her roles in serials like Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, and Naagin 5, among others, tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma at the Chomu Palace Hotel near Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Surbhi's wedding is currently trending big on social media, and for all the right reasons. The actress' bridal entry was the talk of the town as she walked down the aisle singing a song that was sung by herself to marry Karan.

Check it out:

In the video, Surbhi makes an entry, grooving to the dance as she makes her way to the mandap, while Karan is seen smiling as she walks towards him. Later, Sharma rushes towards her and hugs her.

The actress looked stunning as she wore a silver lehenga with a pink-baby blue veil. Karan, on the other hand, matched his ladylove and donned a silver-embellished sherwani. 

The newlyweds have yet to share their official wedding photos on social media.

Surbhi and Karan's wedding festivities kicked off with a vibrant mehendi ceremony followed by a Sufi night on March 1, 2024. The choodah and haldi ceremony took place on March 2, 2024.

Before tying the knot, the couple had been in a relationship for 13 years. In January 2024, Surbhi and Karan officially announced on their social media accounts that they were getting married.

