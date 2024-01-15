Surbhi Chandna Announces Wedding With Boyfriend Karan Sharma After 13 Years Of Dating: 'Our Forever Begins Now' (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna, as she is all set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur Karan R Sharma. The announcement was made by the couple on January 15, 2024, on their social media handle.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now. #Estd2010." The duo have kept their relationship private for almost 13 years now.

Check out the official announcement: