Surbhi Chandna Announces Wedding With Boyfriend Karan Sharma After 13 Years Of Dating: 'Our Forever Begins Now' (PHOTOS)

Congratulations are in order for Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna, as she is all set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur Karan R Sharma. The announcement was made by the couple on January 15, 2024, on their social media handle.
Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now. #Estd2010." The duo have kept their relationship private for almost 13 years now.
Check out the official announcement:
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to the wedding announcement, Surbhi Jyoti commented, "Congratulations my Chanduuu." Dhami Drashti wrote, "Congratulations love." Other television celebrities like Ankit Raj, Chetna Pandey, Krishna Mukerjee, Karan V Grover, Jay Bhanushali, and Reem Shaikh among others poured love for the couple.
In September 2022, Surbhi shared her first picture with her boyfriend on social media making the relationship Insta official. She wrote, “9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy”
According to IndiaToday, a source close to the couple revealed, Surbhi and Karan have been in a secure relationship and have been going strong.
"Marriage is just a natural step for them. The couple has been planning the wedding, which will be a grand one yet intimate, with close family and friends in attendance. Surbhi's industry friends, especially the 'Ishqbaaaz' cast is ecstatic about the wedding and are already prepping for the same," added the source.Read Also'Mentally Tortured Me': Surbhi Chandna SLAMS Vistara Airlines For Misplacing Her Luggage, Making...
RECENT STORIES
Surbhi Chandna Announces Wedding With Boyfriend Karan Sharma After 13 Years Of Dating: 'Our Forever...
Anjali Arora MMS Leak: Actress Files Defamation Case Against Media Portals, YouTube Channels
Hrithik Roshan Praises Fighter Co-Stars & Director Siddharth Anand: 'They Gave Everything For The...
Nazila Sitaishi SLAMS Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan For Dragging Her Name On Bigg Boss 17: 'Betrayed...
Who Is Rishabh Sawhney, The Villain Opposite Hrithik Roshan In Fighter?