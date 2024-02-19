Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma To Get Married At Jaipur's Chomu Palace Hotel Where Bhool Bhulaiyaa Was Filmed

After being in a relationship for 13 years, television actress Surbhi Chandna is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma in March 2024. It is going to be a destination wedding as the couple will tie the knot at the Chomu Palace Hotel near Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Chomu Palace Hotel is a historic royal palace where Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa was filmed. It was known as the ancestral home of the Chaturvedis, which is haunted by the ghost of Manjulika, a classical dancer from Bengal.

It has been considered a palace that Bollywood loves to shoot. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ajay Devgn's Bol Bachchan was also shot here. Not just movies; even several serials have been shot at the palace.

Meanwhile, talking about Surbhi and Karan's wedding, according to Hindustan Times, the actress shared that the wedding will be a two-day affair.

On March 1, the couple will have a mehendi ceremony, which will be followed by an engagement ceremony and a Sufi music night.

"The next day, we’ll have a haldi ceremony with the Winter Wonderland theme. It will be like a mela (laughs). As I am a Punjabi, there will also be a chooda ceremony, and the pheras will take place around 5pm. In the evening, we will have a tuxedo night where our friends will roast us! So, there’s something for everyone," added the actress.

The couple had a roka ceremony in September 2023. Surbhi captioned the post, “September is such a Special month for both of us. Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart. We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September. The idea was to have a ROKA*TION (roka + vacation) spread over 3 Days in Goa and boy we had so much fun with the Sharmas and Chandnas and blessings from above. Sealed it finally after 13 years on 18.09.2023.”