Actress Surbhi Chandna Gives A Glimpse Of Her Intimate Roka Ceremony In Goa (WATCH)

Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur Karan R Sharma, in March. As preparations for their special day are going on in full swing, the Naagin 5 actress recently gave a glimpse of her hush-hush roka ceremony.

The couple's intimate roka ceremony was held in Goa in September 2023. However, Surbhi had remained tight-lipped about tying the knot. It was only last month that she officially announced her wedding.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday (February 15), Surbhi shared a video in which her and Karan's family members are seen celebrating their union by performing several rituals. They are also seen dancing their hearts out to the beats of dhol.

"September is such a Special month for both of us. Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart. We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September. The idea was to have a ROKA*TION (roka + vacation) spread over 3 days in Goa and boy we had so much fun with the Sharmas and Chandnas and blessings from above. Sealed it finally after 13 years on 18.09.2023," Surbhi wrote along with the video.

Surbhi and Karan announced their wedding on Instagram on January 15, 2024.

Sharing photos with Karan, the actress wrote, "Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now. #Estd2010." The duo kept their relationship private for almost 13 years.

In September 2022, Surbhi shared her first picture with her boyfriend on social media making the relationship Insta official. She wrote, “9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy”

According to IndiaToday, a source close to the couple revealed, Surbhi and Karan have been in a secure relationship and have been going strong.