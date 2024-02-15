 Actress Surbhi Chandna Gives A Glimpse Of Her Intimate Roka Ceremony In Goa (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentActress Surbhi Chandna Gives A Glimpse Of Her Intimate Roka Ceremony In Goa (WATCH)

Actress Surbhi Chandna Gives A Glimpse Of Her Intimate Roka Ceremony In Goa (WATCH)

The couple's intimate roka ceremony was held in Goa in September 2023

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur Karan R Sharma, in March. As preparations for their special day are going on in full swing, the Naagin 5 actress recently gave a glimpse of her hush-hush roka ceremony.

The couple's intimate roka ceremony was held in Goa in September 2023. However, Surbhi had remained tight-lipped about tying the knot. It was only last month that she officially announced her wedding.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday (February 15), Surbhi shared a video in which her and Karan's family members are seen celebrating their union by performing several rituals. They are also seen dancing their hearts out to the beats of dhol.

Read Also
Designer Accuses Surbhi Chandna Of Asking For 'Free Clothes' For Her Jaipur Palace Wedding, Shares...
article-image

"September is such a Special month for both of us. Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart. We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September. The idea was to have a ROKA*TION (roka + vacation) spread over 3 days in Goa and boy we had so much fun with the Sharmas and Chandnas and blessings from above. Sealed it finally after 13 years on 18.09.2023," Surbhi wrote along with the video.

Surbhi and Karan announced their wedding on Instagram on January 15, 2024.

Sharing photos with Karan, the actress wrote, "Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now. #Estd2010." The duo kept their relationship private for almost 13 years.

In September 2022, Surbhi shared her first picture with her boyfriend on social media making the relationship Insta official. She wrote, “9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy”

According to IndiaToday, a source close to the couple revealed, Surbhi and Karan have been in a secure relationship and have been going strong.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRR Cinematographer Senthil Kumar's Wife Roohi Dies Due To Multiple Organ Failure In Secunderabad

RRR Cinematographer Senthil Kumar's Wife Roohi Dies Due To Multiple Organ Failure In Secunderabad

Kanye West Slams Taylor Swift Amid Rumours Of Being Removed By Her From 2024 Super Bowl

Kanye West Slams Taylor Swift Amid Rumours Of Being Removed By Her From 2024 Super Bowl

Actress Surbhi Chandna Gives A Glimpse Of Her Intimate Roka Ceremony In Goa (WATCH)

Actress Surbhi Chandna Gives A Glimpse Of Her Intimate Roka Ceremony In Goa (WATCH)

Yami Gautam Slams Those Calling Article 370 'Propaganda, Jingoism': 'No Point Justifying The Film To...

Yami Gautam Slams Those Calling Article 370 'Propaganda, Jingoism': 'No Point Justifying The Film To...

Alia Bhatt: 'The Story Of Poacher Moved Me Emotionally, I Was Flabbergasted'

Alia Bhatt: 'The Story Of Poacher Moved Me Emotionally, I Was Flabbergasted'