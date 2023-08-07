Video: Sonu Sood Gives Piggyback Ride To Baby In Himachal Pradesh Amid Roadies Shoot

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood shared a video of himself giving a baby in Himachal Pradesh a piggyback ride. Sonu shared the adorable video on his official Instagram account.

In the clip he is seen asking the name of the baby to the mother. He then puts the baby on his back and with the help of a cloth, he ties him around.

Sonu then walks around, and is seen telling the baby that he is taking him to Bombay. "Bombay actor banne jaa rahe hai," the actor is heard saying in the video. He is then heard telling others, "Naya Roadie aa gaya hai."

For the caption, Sonu wrote, "Any job of a babysitter. I am the best attractive packages available." Sonu shared the video from Kaza in Himachal Pradesh, where he is currently shooting for the youth-based reality show 'MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand'.

On the Bollywood front, Sonu will next be seen in 'Fateh', which is inspired by real-life incidents and will feature high-octane action sequences. The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director in films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Shamshera'.

In 1999, Sood was introduced to Tamil language films with Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He then appeared as an antagonist in the Telugu film Hands Up! in 2000.

In 2001, he appeared in Majunu. He then starred in Hindi films like Shaheed-E-Azam, Yuva, Aashiq Banaya Aapne , Ashok, Jodhaa Akbar, Shootout at Wadala, R... Rajkumar, Happy New Year, Simmba and others.

In July 2016, he established the production house Shakti Sagar Productions, which is named after his father, Shakti Sagar Sood. In September 2020, Sood was chosen for the 'SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award' by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

