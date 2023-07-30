WATCH: Sonu Sood Gets Mobbed By Fans As He Heads Out To Greet Them On His Birthday

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood turned 47 on Sunday (July 30). The actor was spotted celebrating his birthday with his loving fans who were waiting outside his residence in Andheri, Mumbai. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the day extra special for him.

In a video doing the rounds, Sonu is seen greeting hundreds of his fans who gathered around his car to get a a glimpse of the actor. He is spotted smiling and waving at fans as they showered flower petals on his car.

Sonu also expressed gratitude as he greeted his fans with folded hands. Dhol beats are also heard in the clip.

Take a look at the video here

Meanwhile, inspired by Sonu Sood's relentless dedication to helping those in need, his fans have organised blood donation drive across the country

Reportedly, 800 to 900 blood camps have been set up as a tribute to the actor's selfless commitment towards the welfare of the people.

Sonu has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. He hit headlines during the COVID-induced lockdown after he aided thousands of migrant workers to return to their hometown when all means of transportation were shut. He also helped people in arranging beds, injections, medicines and vaccines, and even provided food and essentials to the needy.

He is also often in news because of his other philanthropic works.

Sonu Sood's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu is currently seen on the youth-based reality show 'Roadies'. He is also busy shooting for 'Fateh', an action thriller set in the world of cybercrime.

Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, Fateh also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in key roles.