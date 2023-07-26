Sonu Sood Launches Helpline For Those Affected by Punjab Floods: ‘I Can't Bear To Stand Idly By’ |

Amid the continuous heavy rainfall in Punjab, actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood launched a helpline to help those affected by it. Sonu wrote on Twitter, “My Beloved Punjab, My Heart Aches for You. As the floods wreak havoc on the land that raised me, I can't bear to stand idly by. Punjab, you've given me so much, and now it's time to give back. Together, we'll weather this storm, rebuild, and emerge stronger for our fellow Punjabis in need.”

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by heavy downpour last week that has left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land. Though the floodwaters have receded in many areas of Punjab and Haryana, authorities were still engaged in relief work and also plugging breaches in 'dhussi bundhs' (earthen embankments) that have come up along the Ghaggar River.

For those unversed, Sonu Sood was named the "State Icon" of Punjab for his philanthropic efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections he "voluntarily" stepped down and shared that the decision was taken "mutually" by him and the Election Commission.

Earlier, Randeep Hooda came forward to help the flood-hit victims in Haryana. His girlfriend Lin Laishram also joined him in the relief effort.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood has returned as a host on the show, 'Roadies 19.' He will next be seen in the film 'Fateh'. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, it is based on a cybercrime. Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in the film.

It also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

