Sonu Sood Launches Free Law Entrance Coaching Program - How To Apply | Photo by ANI

The 'Messiah' of the common man, Sonu Sood has become synonymous with compassion and philanthropy, having played an instrumental role in assisting numerous individuals throughout the pandemic. As the founder of the Sood Charity Foundation (SCF), Sonu Sood is dedicated to making a lasting impact and bringing about positive change in society.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sankalp is a transformative FREE LAW ENTRANCE COACHING program that empowers you to pursue professional legal education and secure a coveted spot in National Law Universities (NLUs).

Speaking about 'Sankalp', Sonu Sood said, "It gives me immense pleasure to see that God has chosen me to be the catalyst in the path of enlightenment of the people who want to choose law as their career. I am sure that, our country will be in safe and able hands.”

Embark on an enriching adventure with free training for CLAT, AILET, and other law entrance exams exclusively for deserving students. Priority is given to those who have faced loss during the challenging Covid wave/s or come from economically weaker sections (EWS).

Calling all 11th, and 12th-grade students, and recent graduates to seize this extraordinary opportunity.

Apply now, pursue your dreams with unwavering zeal, and uphold ethical values.

Sonu Sood’s latest philanthropic endeavour aims to bridge the gap and create equal opportunities for talented individuals who face financial constraints.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood has returned as a host on the show, 'Roadies 19.'

He is all set to make his writing debut for this film. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is based on a cybercrime.

Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in the film. It also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

Read Also Video: Sonu Sood Helps Bihar Boy Selling Strawberries On the Roadside In Himachal

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)