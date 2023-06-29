Video: Sonu Sood Helps Bihar Boy Selling Strawberries On the Roadside In Himachal |

Mumbai: Not just Sonu Sood's onscreen presence has enthralled film lovers but he has won many hearts with his philanthropic endeavours. On Wednesday, the actor helped an 18-year-old boy sell strawberries on the roadside in Himachal. The actor took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen interacting with the boy from Bihar. He captioned the post, "Anyone for Strawberries? #supportsmallbusiness."

In the video, Sonu asked the boy if he misses his family who stays in Bihar and told him that he is doing a great job. He also told the boy to leave a message for the family in the video.

Sonu asked him to repeat after him that, "Ek Bihaari Sab pe bhari." Sonu, the 'Messiah' of the common man, has once again proved himself to be the ultimate advocate for small businesses.

Earlier, the actor promoted a roadside maize seller on his social media accounts, he has now chosen to highlight a young strawberry seller in Himachal Pradesh, who has captured the hearts of his followers.

Talking to ANI, Sonu told "These people are staying far away from the house, they go out to sell vegetables, fruits etc. I have met so many people in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand. Here, in Himachal the oxygen levels are high, so, it is imperative to help these people. Not only by buying their things but by increasing their morals. They must be missing their families, so they will feel that we are supporting them."

He also requested people not to bargain with such vendors. He said, "Don't bargain much. What will you do by saving 10-20 rupees from them? We should support them and I request everyone not to bargain with these." Earlier, Sonu's humanitarian efforts during the pandemic received a lot of love and admiration from the people.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood has returned as a host on the show, 'Roadies 19.'He is all set to make his writing debut for this film. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is based on a cybercrime.

