Video: Die-Hard Sonu Sood Fan Pulls Taxi With Nails Pierced In His Back in Mumbai, Actor Reacts

Actor Sonu Sood has garnered a massive fan following, thanks to his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Sood turned a messiah for the helpless during the lockdown and now, his fans are making sure to pay him back with their numerous gestures, but they sometimes seem to go overboard with their actions.

A similar incident took place in Mumbai recently when a man pulled a taxi by tying it to nails pierced in his back.

Within no time, the video went viral and netizens pointed out how dangerous the act was for the man.

Read Also Sonu Sood Launches Helpline For Odisha Train Accident Victims’ Families

Sonu Sood fan pulls taxi with nails in his back

In the video, the fan can be seen hanging a portrait of Sonu Sood around his neck and standing with nails pierced in his back.

To those nails, he tied up an SUV taxi, and he then pulled it with all his might. "In Mumbai, a man paying respect to the Real Hero #SonuSood by pulling the taxi with nails pierced in his back," a netizen shared the video and captioned it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Within no time, the video was brought to the actor's notice, and though he thanked the fan for his love, he advised him to not pull off such stunts.

"Please don’t do this my brother 🙏 stay happy always and thanks for all the love," he replied.

Sonu Sood's upcoming projects

On the film front, Sonu is all set to star in the actioner 'Fateh', which revolves around cyber-fraud. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role.

Sonu is also currently seen as one of the hosts in the reality show, 'Roadies 19'.