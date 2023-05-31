 Sakshi Murder Case: Sonu Sood slams 'coward' spectators, says 'Parents lost their daughter because no one came to save her'
Sakshi was stabbed 34 times, kicked and her head crushed with a concrete block by a man who wanted to be in a relationship with her

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
Sonu Sood |

Actor Sonu Sood, who is also known for his philanthropic work, has strongly reacted to the gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi on May 28. For those unversed, in a horrendous attack carried out in public view, Sakshi was stabbed 34 times, kicked and her head crushed with a concrete block by a man who wanted to be in a relationship with her.

The killing was reported from Shahbad Dairy in Delhi. It was captured on CCTV camera.

Sonu Sood slams 'coward' spectators

On May 31, Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter account to lash out at 'coward' spectators.

"Wish someone had the guts to kick that guy hard who stabbed an unfortunate 16 year old Sakshi in Delhi. Being a spectator & ignoring the crime happening around u is such a cowardly act. Parents lost their daughter not bec some Sahil stabbed their daughter... it’s Bec no one came fwd to save her," the actor tweeted.

Sakhi's murder case

Shockingly, when Sakshi was stabbed multiple times, the bystanders did not make a Police Control Room (PCR) call.

Reportedly, it was a police informer who contacted the beat officer around 9.35 pm on Sunday evening, 25 minutes after the crime took place.

A video of the brutal murder is also doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are present as he stabs her.

Shahbad Dairy murder: Accused Sahil sent to 2-day police custody by Delhi court
