Sakshi murder case: 'PM Modi got emotional hearing about it', says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday visited the residence of the 16-year-old girl, Sakshi who was murdered by her alleged boyfriend Sahil. In a tragic incident that took on Sunday in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, Sahil allegedly killed the 16-year-old girl in a fit of rage, brutally stabbing her 16 times, then smashing her head with a boulder in a street.

BJP MP expresses grief, says PM Modi got emotional too

The BJP MP who arrived at the victim's residence expressed immense sorrow and grief over the gruesome murder. He handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as a compensation to the family of the deceased.

Hans revealed that PM Modi himself got emotional on learning about the horrific incident. He further stated that PM Modi has always looked forward for the betterment of India's daughters through his 'Beti Bachao' mission.

He further stated that the crime was so heinous that no parent would be able to see the complete video of the act. He assured the victim's family that justice will be served to them and the accused will face the highest punishment.

"I have spoken with the Police. You will not be able to watch the complete video (of the crime) if you are a parent, you will not be able to sleep," said BJP MP Hans Raj Hans.

He also expressed anger at why the bystanders did not try to apprehend the accused when the crime was committed in front of their eyes. Speaking on the party's criticising Modi government over the crime, the BJP MP said, "Shame on any party that is doing politics after such a tragedy. There were so many people there, they should have caught him then and there. It pained me to see that video."

Postmortem report reveals gruesome injuries

The preliminary findings of the postmortem report indicate that the minor girl was stabbed 16 times, with her head brutally struck by a heavy object. The police are eagerly awaiting the detailed autopsy report for further insights into the nature of the injuries inflicted on the victim.

Family demands justice

The grieving parents of the deceased girl performed her last rites at Delhi's Shahbad crematorium. Speaking to ANI, they expressed their anguish and demanded justice for their daughter.