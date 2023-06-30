Neha Dhupia Calls Sonu Sood 'Life Saver' After He Comes To Her Rescue - Here's What Had Happened

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently came to her Singh Is Kinng co-star and friend Neha Dhupia's rescue and told her that he is just a phone call away always. Taking to Twitter, Neha thanked Sonu for helping her after she had some trouble with her flight. She also called him 'life saver'.

On Friday (June 30), Neha said she was worried due to multiple flight delays amid bad weather and it was Sonu Sood who helped her. The actress was travelling with her kids and family members.

Neha Dhupia thanks Sonu Sood

"We are flying with family and two little kids … constant notifications from @IndiGo6E of flight delays … given the weather I can foresee a chaotic day at the Aiport. Been trying to get in touch a person of authority and information at your end to make this rough start to the day better . My number is mentioned on the ticket booking … kindly call. Need to be wise about travelling today," Neha had tweeted.

After a couple of hours, Neha shared another tweet and thanked Sonu Sood for his prompt response. "Thank you #PoonamDongrevadhavana , Nitesh and Moin for helping us iron out a smoother safer trip … @IndiGo6E 🙌 and also for helping us out so promptly …and it’s always a great idea to answer his call … the most reliable helpline @SonuSood #lifesaver," she tweeted later.

Reacting to Neha's tweet Sonu wrote, "24/7, Anywhere anytime. Just a phone call away my friend," and added a red heart emoticon.

Neha and Sonu worked together in the 2005 film Sheesha. They had shared screen space in 2008 film Singh Is Kinng and in Maximum, which released in 2012.

Not just Sonu's onscreen presence has enthralled film lovers but he has won many hearts with his philanthropic endeavours. He regularly helps out people through social media and in person.

