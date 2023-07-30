Sonu Sood Cuts Cake, Celebrates Birthday With Fans In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turned 47 on Sunday (July 30)

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor celebrated his special day with his fans who gathered outside his Andheri residence

He was also mobbed by his fans while cutting a beautiful birthday cake

The special cake featured photos of different roles played by the actor on screen

The actor also received some special gifts from his fans

Sonu Sood also greeted his fans with folded hands as he stepped out on his birthday

Fans showered flower petals on the actor and some even grooved to dhol beats to celebrate the actor's birthday

His fans also organised blood donation camps across the country as a tribute to the actor's selfless commitment towards the welfare of the people

