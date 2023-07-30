Sonu Sood Cuts Cake, Celebrates Birthday With Fans In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turned 47 on Sunday (July 30)
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actor celebrated his special day with his fans who gathered outside his Andheri residence
He was also mobbed by his fans while cutting a beautiful birthday cake
The special cake featured photos of different roles played by the actor on screen
The actor also received some special gifts from his fans
Sonu Sood also greeted his fans with folded hands as he stepped out on his birthday
Fans showered flower petals on the actor and some even grooved to dhol beats to celebrate the actor's birthday
His fans also organised blood donation camps across the country as a tribute to the actor's selfless commitment towards the welfare of the people
