Video: Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Paps Asking About Wedding Plans With Rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal

Actress Sonakshi Sinha attended the success bash of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with rumoured boyfriend and Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, on Monday (June 12). Several pictures and videos of Sonakshi with Zaheer are doing the rounds on internet.

The couple has maintained they are 'good friends', however, their social media PDA and public appearances together have a different story to tell.

Sonakshi REACTS to wedding with Zaheer

In a video shared by a celebrity photographer, Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen posing together for paps at success bash of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. They twinned in black outfits and were all smiles as they walked the red carpet together.

As the walked towards the party venue, paps were heard saying, "Jodi hit hai." To this, Sonakshi instantly replied, "Tumhari bhi acchi hai."

Neither Sonakshi and Zaheer, nor their family members, have confirmed the rumoured couple's wedding or relationship yet. However, when a pap asked, "Shaadi kab hai?", Sonakshi was seen blushing.

Sonakshi turned 36 on June 2 and the actress received a special birthday wish from Zaheer.

Sharing a series of mushy pictures on Instagram, Zaheer wrote, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna 🤣 Neways….You can always lean on me 🤗You are the best 😍Keep Roaring and soaring always 💪🏼 May u see more of the world than anyone ever has ✈️May u always live the mermaid life 🧜🏻‍♀️Always be HAPPY 🕺🏼I love you."

Sonakshi's work front

Sonakshi recently made her OTT debut opposite Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma in Dahaad. The series is being praised for its taut storytelling and the top-notch performances of its cast members.

She has started shooting for Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which marks the directorial debut of her brother Kussh Sinha. The actress also has films like Kakuda, Heeramandi and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.